March 5 Toupargel Groupe SA :
* Reports full year revenue of 313.4 million euros ($344.96
million) versus 294.4 million euros a year ago
* Full year net loss group share is 13.5 million euros
versus profit of 5.1 million euros a year ago
* Says the board of directors, as in 2013, will not propose
dividend payment at the general assembly
* In FY 2015, a decrease in investments and cash forecasts
flow should result in a significant reduction in debt
* Expects to stabilize revenue in FY 2015
($1 = 0.9085 euros)
