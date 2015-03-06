March 6 Galapagos Nv

* Galapagos nv : galapagos reports 2014 financial results

* FY group revenues eur108m, including eur18m from discontinued operations

* Group net profit eur33m resulting from divestment of service operations

* Year-end cash eur198m, including eur11m in restricted cash

* Galapagos exceeded guidance for full year revenues, achieving eur108 mln including eur18 mln in services revenues from Q1

* Cash reserves expected to yield runway until end 2016

* Expects an operational use of cash of eur110 - 130 mln during 2015, excluding milestone payments and a potential $200 mln license fee from partner Abbvie for Filgotinib

* Guidance for cash burn is therefore between eur110 - 130 mln for 2015, excluding cash from milestones and licensing

* Excluding income from a $200 mln license of Filgotinib by Abbvie, we have a runway until end of 2016 - CFO