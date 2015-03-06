March 6 Galapagos Nv
* Galapagos nv : galapagos reports 2014 financial results
* FY group revenues eur108m, including eur18m from
discontinued operations
* Group net profit eur33m resulting from divestment of
service operations
* Year-end cash eur198m, including eur11m in restricted cash
* Galapagos exceeded guidance for full year revenues,
achieving eur108 mln including eur18 mln in services revenues
from Q1
* Cash reserves expected to yield runway until end 2016
* Expects an operational use of cash of eur110 - 130 mln
during 2015, excluding milestone payments and a potential $200
mln license fee from partner Abbvie for Filgotinib
* Guidance for cash burn is therefore between eur110 - 130
mln for 2015, excluding cash from milestones and licensing
* Excluding income from a $200 mln license of Filgotinib by
Abbvie, we have a runway until end of 2016 - CFO
