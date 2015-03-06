BRIEF-Bastide le Confort Medical Q3 revenue up 16.9 pct at EUR 56.0 mln
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 56.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 Nicox SA :
* Announces financing of 27 million euros ($30 million) through reserved capital increase Of ordinary shares to support its growth strategy
* Says 15,000,000 new ordinary shares issued with price of 1.80 euro per share
* About 72 pct of new investors are from United States and 28 pct from Europe
* 15,000,000 new shares to represent about 15 pct of issued share capital before capital increase and 13 pct after capital increase
* Capital increase strengthens company net cash balance to about 48 million euros as of closing date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9076 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
