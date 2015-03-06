March 6 Accell Group NV :

* FY 2014 net profit 26.1 million euros ($28.76 million) vs 19.0 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 revenue 882.4 million euros vs 849.0 million euros year ago

* Proposes FY 2014 dividend of 0.61 euros per share, up vs year ago (2013: 0.55 euros)

* Sees a further increase in both turnover and result in 2015