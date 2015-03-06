CORRECTED-Egypt's auto rickshaw gets a new, home-grown challenger
CAIRO, May 11 In his workshop near Cairo's pyramids, Ahmed Saeed Omar has manufactured a mini four-wheeled vehicle that he hopes will fill a gap in the market.
March 6 Bol'shoy Gostinyi Dvor OJSC :
* Board of directors recommends FY 2014 dividend of 6.2 roubles per share with a record date on June 10 Source text: bit.ly/1Mb3Jjv Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.3450 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 11 In his workshop near Cairo's pyramids, Ahmed Saeed Omar has manufactured a mini four-wheeled vehicle that he hopes will fill a gap in the market.
* FY REVENUE EUR 76.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 67.6 MILLION YEAR AGO