BRIEF-Baccarat Q1 revenue up at EUR 33.2 mln
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 33.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2r4rLtn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 6 Hellenic Sugar Industry SA
* Says its share is transferred to the surveillance category
* Says faces financial problems due to collapse of sugar market prices
* Says contracted consulting company to study restructuring
* Says has filled funding request of 8.53 million euros ($9.36 million) to the bank to pay producers Source text: bit.ly/1CG2nO5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 33.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2r4rLtn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* American Honda Motor says advises owners of vehicles affected by Takata Airbag Inflator recalls in Hawaii to seek repair immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: