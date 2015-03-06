March 6 Hellenic Sugar Industry SA

* Says its share is transferred to the surveillance category

* Says faces financial problems due to collapse of sugar market prices

* Says contracted consulting company to study restructuring

* Says has filled funding request of 8.53 million euros ($9.36 million) to the bank to pay producers Source text: bit.ly/1CG2nO5

