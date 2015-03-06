BRIEF-Baccarat Q1 revenue up at EUR 33.2 mln
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 33.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 Oriola-KD Oyj :
* Final results of Oriola-KD's rights offering: the offering was oversubscribed
* Rights offering oversubscribed by about 30.8 pct regarding A shares and by about 52.6 pct regarding B shares
* Gross proceeds of about 75.6 million euros ($82.89 million) were raised
* Due to oversubscription, the subscription guarantee was not utilised
* American Honda Motor says advises owners of vehicles affected by Takata Airbag Inflator recalls in Hawaii to seek repair immediately