March 6 Vilniaus Degtine AB :

* Belvedere group raises objectives for Vilniaus Degtine to increase income by 50 pct and reach 15 pct EBITDA profitability by year 2018

* In 2015-2018 Belvedere SA group is going to invest 6 million euros ($6.58 million) into global development and marketing of Vilniaus Degtine trademark Shotka Vodka

* Belvedere group plans that 3.5 million euros will be invested into automation and modernization of Vilniaus Degtine branch, Obeliai Spirit Distillery, as well as installation of biomass boiler