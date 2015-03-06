BRIEF-Tamburi Investment Partners Q1 net profit up at EUR 18.5 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 18.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 Gagfah SA :
* Gerhard Zeiler (chairman), Hendrik Jellema, and Daniel Just resigned from their offices as members of board of directors of Gagfah S.A.
* Has resolved to co-opt Rolf Buch as representative of majority shareholder and Pierre Berna as independent board member to board of directors
* In addition, board of directors appointed Dieter H. Ristau, independent board member, as its new chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 18.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
BARI, Italy, May 11 Italy's economy minister sought to reassure his U.S. counterpart about the state of Italian banks on Thursday, telling him he expected the lenders' bad loans to fall "quite rapidly", an Italian official said.