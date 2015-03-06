March 6 Gagfah SA :

* Gerhard Zeiler (chairman), Hendrik Jellema, and Daniel Just resigned from their offices as members of board of directors of Gagfah S.A.

* Has resolved to co-opt Rolf Buch as representative of majority shareholder and Pierre Berna as independent board member to board of directors

* In addition, board of directors appointed Dieter H. Ristau, independent board member, as its new chairman