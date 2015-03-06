March 6 Kardan NV :
* Has completed 75 pct of sale of water infrastructure
company in China
* Sale has been completed by its indirectly held subsidiary
Tahal Group Assets BV ('Tahal Assets')
* Acquirer CGGC Investment paid Tahal Assets $68 million,
which reflects 90 pct of the consideration for 75 pct of KWIG's
shares; the remaining 10 pct amounting to $7.5 million will be
paid in 10 days
* The received funds will be used by Tahal for its ongoing
business operations as well as for repayment of debt, both on
Tahal and Kardan level
Source text: bit.ly/1KwnbvJ
