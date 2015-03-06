March 6 Caverion Oyj :

* Caverion and Schlumberger agree on technical maintenance of production plants in Russia

* Contract came into force in beginning of February 2015, and it is valid for 3 years

* Says parties have agreed not to disclose value of contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)