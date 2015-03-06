BRIEF-Baccarat Q1 revenue up at EUR 33.2 mln
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 33.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2r4rLtn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 6 Caverion Oyj :
* Caverion and Schlumberger agree on technical maintenance of production plants in Russia
* Signed a contract with oilfield services company Schlumberger for technical maintenance of production plants and office buildings in Russia
* Contract came into force in beginning of February 2015, and it is valid for 3 years
* Says parties have agreed not to disclose value of contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* American Honda Motor says advises owners of vehicles affected by Takata Airbag Inflator recalls in Hawaii to seek repair immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: