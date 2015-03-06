BRIEF-Baccarat Q1 revenue up at EUR 33.2 mln
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 33.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2r4rLtn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 6 Zinzino AB :
* Acquires further 13.8 per cent of Faun Pharma AS - safeguarding continued research and expanded product range
* Now owns 98.8 per cent of the company
* Paid 1.52 million Norwegian crowns ($195,114) in cash for the acquisition of 13.8 pct of Faun Pharma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7903 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* American Honda Motor says advises owners of vehicles affected by Takata Airbag Inflator recalls in Hawaii to seek repair immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: