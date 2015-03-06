March 6 Zinzino AB :

* Acquires further 13.8 per cent of Faun Pharma AS - safeguarding continued research and expanded product range

* Now owns 98.8 per cent of the company

* Paid 1.52 million Norwegian crowns ($195,114) in cash for the acquisition of 13.8 pct of Faun Pharma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7903 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)