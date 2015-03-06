BRIEF-Baccarat Q1 revenue up at EUR 33.2 mln
Q1 REVENUE EUR 33.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 29.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 Oriola-KD Oyj :
In accordance with the recommendation of the company's Nomination Committee, the Board of Directors proposes that Anssi Vanjoki would be elected new member and Chairman of the Board of Directors
American Honda Motor says advises owners of vehicles affected by Takata Airbag Inflator recalls in Hawaii to seek repair immediately