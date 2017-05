March 6 Unlimited Travel Group UTG publ AB :

* Acquires 85 pct of shares in tour operator Specialresor Birgitta Johnson Aktiebolag

* Enterprise value for 100 pct of shares on debt free basis is 16 million Swedish crowns ($1.92 million)

* Transaction is financed 50 pct through loans and 50 pct with own resources