BRIEF-NeuroMetrix announces one-for-eight reverse stock split
* Announced a one-for-eight reverse split of its common stock effective as of Thursday, May 11, 2017
March 6 Biogened SA :
* Following the company's capital increase, Janusz Kruk raises stake in Biogened to 22.6 percent (which equals to 419,178 shares) from 15.05 percent (which equals to 219,178 shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Selected by Takeda Pharmaceutical through unit to be specialty pharmacy provider as part of distribution network for Alunbrig (Brigatinib) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: