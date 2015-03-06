BRIEF-NeuroMetrix announces one-for-eight reverse stock split
* Announced a one-for-eight reverse split of its common stock effective as of Thursday, May 11, 2017
March 6 Biogened SA :
* Bioniq Limited buys 200,000 of the company's shares (equal to 10.77 percent stake) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced a one-for-eight reverse split of its common stock effective as of Thursday, May 11, 2017
* Selected by Takeda Pharmaceutical through unit to be specialty pharmacy provider as part of distribution network for Alunbrig (Brigatinib) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: