BRIEF-Oponeo.pl Q1 net result turns to loss of 888,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 888,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 4.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 6 Karsusan Karadeniz Su Urunleri Sanayii AS :
* FY 2014 revenue of 4.3 million lira ($1.63 million) versus 14 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 10.3 million lira versus profit of 5.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6379 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit said Thursday it has named a KPMG LLP director, Stephanie C. Davis, as its chief compliance officer after it was sentenced in April in its diesel emissions scandal.