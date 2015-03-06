March 6 African minerals ltd :
* Board of African Minerals Ltd has decided to apply to
appoint administrators of company
* Board has concluded there is no reasonable prospect of it
being able to achieve a negotiated solution with group's secured
lender
* Working to identify appropriate insolvency practitioner to
represent, protect interests of creditors and stakeholders
* Decision does not directly affect situation of operating
cos which own and operate Tonkolili iron ore mine and related
infrastructure
* Funds have been released from operating companies'
restricted bank account in Hong Kong to cover payment of
February salaries for staff in Sierra Leone
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)