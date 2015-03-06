Brazil's Itaú says did not sign agreement yet to buy stake in XP
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
March 6 Beyaz Filo Oto Kiralama AS :
* FY 2014 revenue of 237.1 million lira ($90.06 million) versus 138.4 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 9.3 million lira versus 2.5 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6328 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Wells Fargo & Co doubled its cost-cutting target after seeing expenses soar in the aftermath of a sales scandal that the third-largest U.S. bank is still trying to recover from.