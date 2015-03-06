Brazil's Itaú says did not sign agreement yet to buy stake in XP
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.
March 6 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :
* Sells its majority shareholding in swisspartners Investment Network AG to active partners of company
* Sale of swisspartners will have a positive effect on 2015 net profit of LLB group in amount of about 9 million Swiss francs ($9.14 million)
* Contracting parties agreed to keep purchase price confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9849 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Wells Fargo & Co doubled its cost-cutting target after seeing expenses soar in the aftermath of a sales scandal that the third-largest U.S. bank is still trying to recover from.