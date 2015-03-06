BRIEF-Oponeo.pl Q1 net result turns to loss of 888,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 888,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 4.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 6 Grandvision NV :
* Announces exercise of over-allotment option
* After partial exercise over-allotment option total number of offered shares will amount to 55,802,014 shares, about 22 pct of shares
* As a result of the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, HAL will hold 76.72 pct of the shares Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Q1 NET LOSS 888,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 4.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 11 Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit said Thursday it has named a KPMG LLP director, Stephanie C. Davis, as its chief compliance officer after it was sentenced in April in its diesel emissions scandal.