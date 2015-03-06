BRIEF-Bollore announces indicative offer of Vivendi for its stake in Havas
* REG-BOLLORE : INDICATIVE OFFER OF VIVENDI FOR THE STAKE OF GROUPE BOLLORÉ IN HAVAS
March 6 Sonaecom SGPS SA :
* Q4 net profit 4.9 million euros ($5.3 million) versus 35.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 2.3 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago (restated figure)
* Q4 turnover 32.1 million euros versus 26.4 million euros year ago (restated figure)
* Cash position at end-Dec. of 170.2 million euros
* Proposes gross dividend of 0.045 euros/share, pay-out ratio of 50 percent Source text: bit.ly/1CHXl3s Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 11 French media giant Vivendi on Thursday offered to buy the 60 percent stake owned by Group Bollore in advertising group Havas at a price of 9.25 euros a share.