BRIEF-CytoTools says withdraws planned convertible bonds and pursues alternatives
* SAID ON FRIDAY WITHDREW PLANNED CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND PURSUES ALTERNATIVES
March 9 Orphan Synergy Europe Pharma SA (IPO-OSEP.PA):
* Launches its introduction on Euronext Paris stock exchange
* Indicative price range: 8.00 euros ($9) to 10.80 euros per share
* Placement period from March 9 to March 24, 2015
* Size of the offer: 15.9 million euros capital increase
* Jennifer B. Bantang appointed as the chief financial officer of the company