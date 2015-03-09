BRIEF-CytoTools says withdraws planned convertible bonds and pursues alternatives
* SAID ON FRIDAY WITHDREW PLANNED CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND PURSUES ALTERNATIVES
March 9 Formycon AG :
* Announces successful GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices)inspection and the start of U.S. FDA scientific advice procedure for its out-licensed biosimilar FYB201
* This achievement is another important step in Formycon's preparation of pivotal phase III study of clinical testing for its first biosimilar candidate
* Jennifer B. Bantang appointed as the chief financial officer of the company