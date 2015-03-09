BRIEF-Morgan Stanley exercises part of over-allotment option for Gestamp Automocion
* ENDS STABILIZATION TRANSACTIONS FOR GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA AND EXERCISES OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
March 9 Kongsberg Automotive :
* Kongsberg automotive has refinanced its existing revolving facility with a new Facility on March 5, 2015
* Has refinanced its existing facility with a new revolving Facility provided by DNB, Danske Bank and BNP Paribas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8Uoriki Co Ltd * Says it appoints Masayuki Yamada as new president * Says effective June 29 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/NYvsQD Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)