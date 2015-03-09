BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via issue of NCDs
* Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 Delta Property Fund Ltd
* Further announcement regarding termination of existing asset management agreement and renewal of cautionary
* Termination fee is not anticipated to exceed r10m (ten million rand)
* Will be looking to appoint new manco for a period of 5 years, with option for delta to extend this by further 3 year periods
* Envisaged that new manco will employ staff of mpipam and will be wholly-owned by a trust to be established for benefit of its black employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON FRIDAY BOARD EXECUTED A CAPITAL INCREASE FOR UP TO EUR 1.9 MILLION ACCORDING TO THE POWERS GRANTED BY SHAREHOLDERS IN APRIL 2014