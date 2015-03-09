BRIEF-Numis says Oliver Hemsley to stand down from board with immediate effect
* Oliver Hemsley will stand down from board and from executive responsibilities with immediate effect
March 9 Bonatla Property Holdings Ltd
* Company will be receiving a public censure and, following a meeting with JSE, has submitted a motivation to JSE for lifting of suspension
* Company is awaiting JSE's response to its submission. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.38 (-0.18)