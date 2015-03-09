German stocks - Factors to watch on May 8
FRANKFURT, May 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
March 9 Doccheck AG :
* FY EBIT 2.3 million euros ($2.50 million) versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* Sales in fiscal 2014 19.9 million euros (previous year: 17.8 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
* Will provide around 17 million kilometres of fibre-optic cables to U.S. phone group Verizon over the next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)