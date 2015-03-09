German stocks - Factors to watch on May 8
FRANKFURT, May 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
March 9 Ixonos Oyj :
* Board of Directors assesses that takeover bid made by Tremoko is reasonable and that company and its shareholders and option holders would benefit from realisation of takeover bid in way intended by the bidder
* Board unanimously recommends that shareholders and option holders accept takeover bid
March 9 Ixonos Oyj :
* Will provide around 17 million kilometres of fibre-optic cables to U.S. phone group Verizon over the next three years