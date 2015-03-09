BRIEF-Cliq Digital Q1 revenue up 11 pct at 17.6 million euros
* ANNOUNCES FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2017 - SUCCESSFUL START OF THE YEAR WITH NET PROFIT INCREASE OF 61% COMPARED TO 1ST QUARTER 2016
March 9 Ihlas Yayin Holding :
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2014
* FY 2014 net profit will be used to compensate previous period loss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNOUNCES FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2017 - SUCCESSFUL START OF THE YEAR WITH NET PROFIT INCREASE OF 61% COMPARED TO 1ST QUARTER 2016
ZURICH, May 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,002 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .