BRIEF-Emirates REIT Q1 cash profit rises
* Q1 cash profit $4.2 million versus $2.2 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pVndYI) Further company coverage:
March 9 Finansinpektionen:
* DagTigerschiöld has sold all its 9,225,563 shares in Bure Equity AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 cash profit $4.2 million versus $2.2 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pVndYI) Further company coverage:
* PERFORMED 39,887 ORDERS IN APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)