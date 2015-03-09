March 9 Koninklijke Wessanen Nv

* Wessanen to sell ABC to Harvest Hill Beverage Company

* Has signed an agreement to sell its U.S. Subsidiary American Beverage Corporation (ABC) to Harvest Hill Beverage Company, a portfolio company of U.S.-based firm Brynwood Partners VII L.P

* Deal for approximately $55 million on a cash and debt free basis and subject to working capital adjustments.

* Closing is expected in Q2 and is subject to certain conditions

* This divestment completes Wessanen's exit from USA and its transformation into a pure player in healthy and sustainable food

* Strategy is to further build our own brands such as Bjorg, Allos, Alter Eco, Bonneterre, Clipper and Zonnatura in healthy and sustainable food market in Europe