March 9 Koninklijke Wessanen Nv
* Wessanen to sell ABC to Harvest Hill Beverage Company
* Has signed an agreement to sell its U.S. Subsidiary
American Beverage Corporation (ABC) to Harvest Hill Beverage
Company, a portfolio company of U.S.-based firm Brynwood
Partners VII L.P
* Deal for approximately $55 million on a cash and debt free
basis and subject to working capital adjustments.
* Closing is expected in Q2 and is subject to certain
conditions
* This divestment completes Wessanen's exit from USA and its
transformation into a pure player in healthy and sustainable
food
* Strategy is to further build our own brands such as Bjorg,
Allos, Alter Eco, Bonneterre, Clipper and Zonnatura in healthy
and sustainable food market in Europe
