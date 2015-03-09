BRIEF-CytoTools says withdraws planned convertible bonds and pursues alternatives
* SAID ON FRIDAY WITHDREW PLANNED CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND PURSUES ALTERNATIVES
March 9 Innate Pharma SA :
* Collaborates on phase I/II trial of its IPH2201 in ovarian cancer with NCIC clinical trials group
* Phase I/II of IPH2201 as a single agent will begin in next few months
* Jennifer B. Bantang appointed as the chief financial officer of the company