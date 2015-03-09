March 9 Faurecia SA :

* To offer 500 million euros ($543 million) of new senior notes due 2022 ( "2022 notes")

* Will use net proceeds of offering of 2022 notes primarily to redeem its 250 million euros 8.75 pct notes due June 2019 in full and to refinance short-term borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)