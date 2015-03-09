BRIEF-Natco Pharma launches drug to treat Hepatitis C virus infection
* Says drug used for the treatment of Hepatitis C Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qfTJ90) Further company coverage:
March 9 Inno-Gene SA :
* Its units, Centrum Badan DNA Sp. z o.o. and Genomix Sp. z o.o., receive 479,997 zloty ($126,300) advance payment from the National Centre for Research and Development
* The funds are for implementation of innovative genetic testing to prenatal diagnosis
* The total value of the project called implementation of innovative genetic testing to prenatal diagnosis is 2.9 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8019 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says drug used for the treatment of Hepatitis C Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qfTJ90) Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 4.05 billion won contract with Thailand company CellMark Asia Pte, to get NK Vue KIT exclusive supply right