BRIEF-Natco Pharma launches drug to treat Hepatitis C virus infection
Says drug used for the treatment of Hepatitis C
March 9 Herantis Pharma Oyj :
* Finvector Vision Therapies has initiated arbitration proceedings against Herantis Pharma's subsidiary Laurantis Pharma and a number of its former shareholders
* Finvector is seeking from Laurantis and a number of its former shareholders damages in total amount of about 1,000,000 euros ($1.09 million) including interests and costs
Finvector is seeking from Laurantis and a number of its former shareholders damages in total amount of about 1,000,000 euros ($1.09 million) including interests and costs

Says as Herantis understands it, there has been no breach of the shareholders' agreement and the claim presented by Finvector is unfounded
Says it signed a 4.05 billion won contract with Thailand company CellMark Asia Pte, to get NK Vue KIT exclusive supply right