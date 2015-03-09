BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via issue of NCDs
* Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 9 Ratos Ab
* Ratos: Lars Pettersson resigns as ceo of Bisnode
* CFO Anders Berg will take over as acting CEO
* Chairman of the board Jon Risfelt will strengthen the company by becoming executive chairman for a period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON FRIDAY BOARD EXECUTED A CAPITAL INCREASE FOR UP TO EUR 1.9 MILLION ACCORDING TO THE POWERS GRANTED BY SHAREHOLDERS IN APRIL 2014