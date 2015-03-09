BRIEF-ZTE says competition board of Turkey approved acquisition of stake in Neta
* Refers to acquisition of 48.04% equity interests in neta telekomünkasyon, a listed Turkish company
March 9 i3D SA :
* Receives 350,000 zlotys ($92,400) order for delivery of multimedia applications to a technology park, Malopolski Park Technologii Informacyjnych Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7889 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 7 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co for close to $4 billion after prevailing in an auction for one of the largest U.S. television station operators, according to people familiar with the matter.