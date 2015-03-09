BRIEF-Numis says Oliver Hemsley to stand down from board with immediate effect
* Oliver Hemsley will stand down from board and from executive responsibilities with immediate effect
March 9 MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :
* Becken Group and MPC Capital AG establish real estate joint venture
* Aim of venture is structuring of regulated investment funds with a core / core plus investment strategy focusing on office properties in germany
* Q1 earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.38 (-0.18)