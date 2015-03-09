BRIEF-Next Biometrics gets order from Tier 1 semiconductor company
* NEXT BIOMETRICS RECEIVES ORDER FROM TIER 1 SEMICONDUCTOR COMPANY FOR NEW
March 9 West International publ AB :
* Says gets order for WestInt card terminals from OpenSolution
* The total value of the order initially exceeds 5 million Swedish crowns ($590,744)
* Deliveries are due in Q2 and Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4639 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* discloses preliminary information regarding its Q1/2017 results and increases revenue outlook 2017