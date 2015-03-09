Poland - Factors to Watch May 8
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
March 9 Mybet Holding SE :
* Federal Supreme Court grants Westdeutsche Lotterie GmbH & Co. OHG right of appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: THE KOTIPIZZA CHAIN'S SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED BY 10.1 PERCENT IN APRIL