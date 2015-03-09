March 9 Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S :

* FY revenue 127.5 million Danish crowns versus 72.8 million crowns year ago

* FY operating profit 42.3 million crowns versus loss 5.8 million crowns year ago

* FY pre-tax profit 41.3 million crowns versus loss 13.1 million crowns year ago

* Proposes no dividend for 2014

* Sees 2015 result before tax of between loss of 5 million and 0 million crowns