BRIEF-Kotipizza sales up to EUR 8.33 million in April
* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: THE KOTIPIZZA CHAIN'S SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED BY 10.1 PERCENT IN APRIL
March 9 Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S :
* FY revenue 127.5 million Danish crowns versus 72.8 million crowns year ago
* FY operating profit 42.3 million crowns versus loss 5.8 million crowns year ago
* FY pre-tax profit 41.3 million crowns versus loss 13.1 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no dividend for 2014
* Sees 2015 result before tax of between loss of 5 million and 0 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REG-KOTIPIZZA GROUP OYJ: THE KOTIPIZZA CHAIN'S SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED BY 10.1 PERCENT IN APRIL
* Agrees renewed relationship with Mondelēz International for strategic global partnership for Cadbury cake