March 9 Allied Irish Banks Plc :

* AIB issues 500 million euros of 5-year senior unsecured funding

* Transaction was arranged by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Nomura

* Final pricing was at 108 bps over mid swaps with an all in yield of 1.381 pct and final order book at these pricing levels was in excess of 2 times over-subscribed