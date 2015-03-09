March 9 Arkema SA :

* Expands its specialty polymer (PEKK) production capacities in France and the United States

* Plans to build a worldscale PEKK production plant on its Mobile site (Alabama, United States) that would be scheduled to come on stream in second half of 2018