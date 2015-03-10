March 10 Peach Property Group AG :
* FY rental income up by 34 percent to 7.7 million Swiss
francs ($7.8 million)
* FY consolidated net loss of 10.4 million Swiss francs due
to extraordinary charges from major projects
* FY operating income lifted to 196.6 million Swiss francs
compared to 61.6 million Swiss francs in previous year
* Is confident that it will record a profit again in current
fiscal year 2015
* Group is also expecting rental income to increase
significantly in 2015 as a result of recent acquisitions in
investment portfolio
