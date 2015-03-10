BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals
March 10 Elior Participations SCA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 1.42 billion euros ($1.53 billion) versus 1.35 billion euros a year ago
* Q1 net income group share is 19.7 million euros versus 6.0 million euros a year ago
* Confirms its outlook for full year 2014-2015
* Sees full year revenue growth of over 4 percent (with at least 2 percent organic growth)
* Sees full year stable EBITDA margin
* Sees for full year an increase in operating cash flow, a sharp rise in earnings per share and a strong increase in dividend
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago