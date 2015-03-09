BRIEF-Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 9 Straumann Holding AG :
* Partners with Amann Girrbach to enter in-lab milling segment
* New Straumann CARES M series in-lab milling machine developed and manufactured by Amann Girrbach
* Straumann pre-milled blanks enable labs to produce one-piece custom abutments with Straumann original connections
* Teva and Active Biotech today announced results from the CONCERTO trial in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS)