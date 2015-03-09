March 9 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG :

* Has successfully placed a corporate bond with a volume of 10 million euros ($11 million) on capital market

* Bond has an interest rate of 6.25 pct per annum and matures in March 2020

* Intends to use net issue proceeds primarily for further non-organic growth