March 9 Sword Group SE :

* Reports a FY revenue of 117.1 million euros, up 10 percent

* FY EBITDA of 18.9 million euros, up 16 percent

* Plans in 2015 an organic growth rate greater than or equal to 12 percent and an EBITDA margin of between 15 and 16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)