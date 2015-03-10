March 10 Lindt & Spruengli :

* FY 2014 EBIT rises by 17.4 pct to 474.3 million Swiss francs ($478.9 million)

* FY sales in Swiss francs terms up 17.4 pct to reach a total of 3.385 billion Swiss francs

* FY net income 342.6 million Swiss francs versus 303.0 million Swiss francs year ago

* Confirms middle- to long-term target for organic sales growth of 6-8 pct

* Will adhere again to medium to long-term profit target of a 20 to 40 basis points increase in EBIT margin

* Will propose a dividend of 725.00 Swiss francs for registered shares and of 72.50 Swiss francs for participation certificates